'Most Unpleasant Toy I've Seen': Pregnant Doll With Detachable Baby Bump Leaves Internet Divided |

A toy that lets children recreate a miniature childbirth scene has sparked a wave of reactions online. The unusual doll features a removable baby inside its belly, allowing users to take the tiny figure out and then place it in the doll’s arms.

Made by US-based toy company Zuru, the set, called ‘My Mini Baby Mom and Baby Surprise’, has attracted attention after an unboxing video showcasing its unusual design surfaced on Instagram.

How the pregnant doll works

The toy comes with a doll designed with a large, rounded belly to give it a visibly pregnant appearance. Inside the belly is a miniature baby, which can be removed as part of the play experience.

An unboxing video posted by Instagram account Xoxo Toyz showed the process in detail. The baby is taken out from what appears to be an amniotic bag before being dressed and placed in the doll’s arms.

Once the baby has been removed, the doll’s stomach can be closed again, allowing the process to be repeated.

The video was shared with the caption, “Unboxing Zuru My Mini Baby Mom and Baby Surprise!"

Internet questions the toy’s design

The unusual concept quickly became a talking point among social media users, with many questioning whether a toy depicting childbirth in such a direct way is appropriate for young children.

“I don’t think this is suitable for children," one person commented.

“Something like this exists?" another user asked.

Some commenters took a humorous approach to the toy, with one writing, “Father sold separately," while another joked, “This looks like a man’s idea of delivering a kid!"

Viewers share strong reactions

The design also drew more critical responses from some viewers who found the concept uncomfortable or unnecessary.

“It’s one of the weirdest, most unpleasant and unnecessary toys I’ve ever seen, and I think it can negatively affect children’s thinking," one user wrote.

Others focused on the novelty of the concept rather than criticising it. “I wish it was this easy," one person commented, while another asked, “How long will it take to raise that baby?"

“This is not for kids," another user said.