Monkey Menace At Taj Mahal: Tourists Face Safety Concerns As Troops Of Monkeys Take Over Monument - WATCH |

The Taj Mahal, a major tourist attraction in Agra and one of India's most recognised heritage landmarks, is facing growing concerns over the presence of large groups of monkeys across its premises. Videos showing troops of monkeys roaming around the monument have surfaced on social media, raising questions about visitor safety, particularly for foreign tourists.

The animals have reportedly been spotted in large numbers near the Eastern Gate, Western Gate and Royal Gate, with visitors potentially at risk of being chased or attacked. Tourists have faced monkey attacks at the monument in the past, adding to concerns over the growing menace.

Monkey Menace At Taj Mahal Raises Safety Concerns

The Taj Mahal complex is believed to have a sizeable monkey population, and despite repeated attempts by authorities to catch, relocate or drive away the animals, their presence continues to be a problem. The situation has reportedly been further aggravated by a lack of coordination between the departments responsible for maintaining and managing the monument.

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The increasing number of monkeys around the premises has also sparked concerns over how the situation could affect the experience of tourists visiting the UNESCO World Heritage Site, which attracts visitors from across India and abroad.

Monkeys Turn Taj Mahal Fountain Into Water Park

This is not the first time monkeys at the Taj Mahal have caught attention online. A few months ago, a video showing the animals jumping into a fountain within the monument complex went viral. The monkeys were seen splashing around in the water, diving in and chasing one another as they appeared to cool off in the heat.

While the clip amused several social media users, the growing presence of the animals has also brought the issue of tourist safety into focus.

Foreign Tourists Among Those Attacked By Monkeys

In September, two tourists were reportedly hospitalised after being bitten by monkeys during their visit to the Taj Mahal. One of the victims was an 83-year-old tourist from Brazil, while the other was a visitor from West Bengal.

The incidents have renewed concerns about the safety of visitors at one of India's most popular tourist destinations, with the persistent monkey menace posing a challenge for authorities tasked with protecting both tourists and the monument's surroundings.