A man claiming to share a close bond with Bihar strongman and Mokama MLA Anant Singh has gone viral after revealing that their friendship began in prison. The unidentified guest, who attended Singh’s daughter Shivangi’s wedding, made a startling claim that he had arrived at the celebrations carrying 10 guns and 500 rounds of ammunition.

The video, posted by @SitamarhiJila on X which surfaced on social media on Wednesday, has attracted considerable attention, with netizens giving the mystery guest a quirky nickname: ‘JFF’ or ‘Jail Friend Forever’, a twist on the popular expression ‘BFF’ (Best Friend Forever).

'We Became Friends In Jail': Man Reveals Bond With Anant Singh

In the viral clip, a reporter approaches a moustachioed man seated on a sofa and speaking on a keypad mobile phone at the wedding venue. When asked how he knew Anant Singh, the guest clarified that they were not childhood friends but had met while both were in prison.

"No, we became friends in jail," he told the reporter.

The man claimed that he was already behind bars when Singh arrived and that their friendship developed during their time together. He further alleged that he was facing 32 criminal cases and credited the Mokama MLA with helping him secure his release.

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"Chhote Sarkar got me released. That's how our friendship grew stronger," he said.

Expressing his loyalty towards Singh, the unidentified man claimed he was willing to sacrifice his life for the politician. He also suggested that he could go to extraordinary lengths for his friend.

The man's identity and claims about his criminal cases have not been independently verified.

Who Attended Anant Singh's Daughter's Wedding?

The viral interaction took place during the wedding celebrations of Singh's younger daughter, Shivangi Singh, who married US-based Rishikesh Kumar at Nadwan village in Bihar's Patna district.

Several prominent political figures, including Union Minister Lalan Singh, former BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, Sadhu Yadav, Ram Kripal Yadav and Bihar Assembly Speaker Prem Kumar, attended the celebrations.

The wedding also made headlines for its massive turnout, which reportedly resulted in a 10-km-long traffic jam and the postponement of a horse race.

The celebrations come ahead of Singh's December 1 surrender deadline after the Supreme Court cancelled his bail in the Dularchand Yadav murder case.

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