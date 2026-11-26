'Disgusting, No Basic Manners': Anant Singh’s Daughter’s Wedding Turns Chaotic After Guests Seen Jostling And Pouncing On Food - WATCH | X

A viral video from Bihar politician Anant Singh’s daughter Shivangi Singh’s wedding has sparked a debate on public behaviour, civic sense and crowd discipline. While the high-profile wedding featured extravagant arrangements, including five helipads, a horse-racing competition with a Mahindra Thar as the prize and a luxury Land Rover Defender gifted to the groom, it was the footage of people crowding around food counters that caught the internet's attention.

The clip circulating online shows people jostling around during food distribution, seemingly struggling to get their share. The visuals triggered criticism from social media users, with many questioning why people lose patience and disregard basic etiquette in crowded public settings.

Anant Singh’s Daughter’s Wedding In Bihar Draws Attention For Grand Arrangements

The wedding of Shivangi Singh, younger daughter of Bihar politician Anant Singh, popularly known as 'Chhote Sarkar', was held on November 25 at his ancestral village Nadwan in Patna district. Shivangi married Rishikesh Kumar, also known as Ankit, amid celebrations on a massive scale.

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Media reports suggested that arrangements were made to accommodate around four lakh guests, with some estimates indicating an even larger turnout. The elaborate food menu reportedly featured more than 150 dishes, ranging from traditional Bihar delicacies such as litti chokha and Silao khaja to dosa, idli, pizza, pasta, burgers, noodles and aloo tikki.

The celebrations also reportedly included a horse-racing competition, with a Mahindra Thar announced as the prize for the winner, while the runners-up were set to receive a motorcycle and a scooter.

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Luxury Gifts, Horse Race And Food Videos Spark Debate

The groom, Rishikesh Kumar, reportedly received a white Land Rover Defender valued at around Rs 3 crore during the tilak ceremony, adding to the buzz surrounding the extravagant celebrations.

However, online discussions soon shifted from the wedding's scale to the viral food-distribution footage. Several users criticised the crowd's conduct, while others linked the scenes to inequality, economic hardship and a lack of civic discipline.

One user wrote, “People today seem to be losing basic manners and civic sense. Excessive consumption of short-form content has made many impatient, unable to wait their turn.”

Another argued that the behaviour was not limited to people seeking free food, pointing out that similar tendencies could be seen even among privileged people at buffets and unlimited-food restaurants.