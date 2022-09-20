'Modi Ji Ki Beti' trends on Twitter with hilarious meme

Viral meme via Twitter |

Did you check what's trending on Twitter? Since a while, #ModiJiKiBeti marked one of the top trends on the microblogging platform.

The trend revolves around an upcoming movie and has nothing in connection to PM Narendra Modi. However, netizens hilariously pulled in the punch from the name 'Modi' as soon as the film trailer surfaced on social media.

Check some reactions:

Modi Ji After Seeing #ModiJiKiBetiTrailer

Trending.

Meanwhile Modi Ji- pic.twitter.com/d1TmVO7FAO — H Y P E R ‣‣‣ (@Freak_Hyper__) September 19, 2022

After seeing this trend#ModiJiKiBetiTrailer 🙄

Meanwhile - Indian people to Film Director 👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/JMCbIZFYAl — बीरबल यादव (@InHeartAkhilesh) September 19, 2022

The trailer of upcoming release 'Modi Ji Ki Beti’ was launched today with much fanfare at PVR Icon in Mumbai. During the trailer launch of 'Modi Ji Ki Beti’, the star cast of the film - Avani Modi, Pitobash and Vikram Kochhar, Tarun Khanna, Director Eddy Singh, producer Arpit Garg, and associate producer Arshad Siddiqui were present.

The film is produced by AE Creatives and presented by Brandex Entertainment. Avani was quoted in reports as saying, “The media is the one who made me 'Modi Ji Ki Beti' I want to thank them. ‘Modi Ji Ki Beti’ is very special to me. You'll enjoy the film and it also serves a great message. This film is for India it has no connection with politics.”