Mission Im-paw-ssible: 3-Year-Old Girl Lowered Into Narrow Gap To Rescue Trapped Puppy In China's Linxia; VIDEO |

China: A three-year-old girl became an unlikely little hero after she was lowered into a narrow gap between two buildings to rescue a puppy that had fallen several metres below. The heartwarming rescue took place in Linxia, Gansu, on August 26, 2026, and a video of the operation has since gone viral.

According to reports, the stray puppy had fallen into a three-metre-deep crevice between buildings, making it difficult for adults or conventional rescue equipment to reach the animal. With the puppy trapped at the bottom, rescuers came up with an unusual plan involving the young girl.

🐶❤️ She was only 3… but she became the puppy’s hero.



In Linxia, China, a father carefully lowered his 3-year-old daughter into a narrow gap using a makeshift harness to rescue a trapped puppy. 🥺



The little girl reached the frightened pup and helped bring it back to safety —… pic.twitter.com/gc1MuHHVWZ — @Trecopo (@Trecopo1) September 1, 2026

Viral Video Shows Rescue

In the viral video, the toddler, identified as Nannan, can be seen being secured in a makeshift harness before adults carefully lower her into the dark and extremely narrow gap. The child remains calm as she is lowered between a concrete ledge and the wall of a building.

After reaching the bottom, Nannan can be seen approaching the frightened puppy and successfully picking it up. Adults then carefully pull the toddler back up while she holds the rescued animal. The dramatic operation ends with both the little girl and the puppy being brought safely out of the gap.

Toddler Helps Save Frightened Puppy

The footage shows Nannan being lowered using ropes while adults remain positioned above to guide and support her. Despite the challenging surroundings, the toddler reportedly managed to reach the trapped animal and bring it back to safety. The puppy is believed to have suffered only minor injuries in the incident.

Reports also said that Nannan's family had already developed a bond with the stray puppy before the rescue. Following the incident, the family reportedly adopted the puppy, giving the animal a permanent home.

The unusual rescue has attracted widespread attention online, with social media users praising the three-year-old for remaining calm during the operation and helping save the frightened animal. The viral footage has earned Nannan the affectionate nickname 'little hero', with many viewers calling the rescue a heartwarming example of compassion towards animals.