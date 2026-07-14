'Beach Pe Aap Bachche Ko Le Ke...': Jaya Bhattacharya Records Rescue Attempt After Spotting Dog Locked Inside Car In Mumbai- VIDEO

Jaya Bhattacharya Records Rescue Attempt After Spotting Dog Locked Inside Car In Mumbai- VIDEO |

Veteran television actress Jaya Bhattacharya has always been vocal about animal welfare and has actively supported the cause over the years. The actress recently visited Sunny Super Sound in Juhu, Mumbai, to watch the film Oh My Dog. However, she was left shocked by what she witnessed outside the venue. "But yaha Oh My Dog ka kuch aur hi chal raha hai," she said after noticing a dog locked inside a parked car while its owners were away.

Jaya recorded the incident and shared a video showing several people trying their best to rescue the dog. She revealed that police officials had also reached the spot. The car window was slightly open, and people attempted to reach inside through the gap. However, they were unable to unlock the vehicle, and no one wanted to damage the car by breaking the window.

Addressing the owner of the car, Jaya said, "Beach pe aap bachche ko le ke ja sakte hain. Kar kya rahe ho aap? Bachche ko andar band kar ke kaha ja rahe ho aap." She further added, "Itne sare cases ho chuke hain. Doggy ko andar chor ke jate hain...This is not right, this is not fair."

Jaya also told her followers that she would update them on whether the dog was eventually rescued. "Filhal to sab figure out karne ki koshish kar rahe hain ki kya karna hai, kaise karna hai," she said. Sharing another update, the actress revealed that she had already been standing there for nearly 30 minutes, but the owner was yet to return.

She also zoomed in on the car's number plate and showed police officials trying to contact the owner so that the vehicle could be opened at the earliest.

Soon after the video surfaced, social media users flooded the comments section, expressing concern for the dog's safety. One user wrote, "Hope he is out and safe." Another commented, "This is sheer cruelty." A third user wrote, "Heartless people," while another labelled the owner an "Educated illiterate."

Jaya Bhattacharya is a veteran television actress best known for her roles in popular shows such as Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Thapki Pyar Ki, and Devon Ke Dev... Mahadev. Beyond acting, she is widely recognised for her dedication to animal welfare. Over the years, Jaya has actively rescued injured and abandoned animals, cared for numerous stray dogs and cats, and frequently used her social media platforms to raise awareness about animal cruelty, adoption, sterilisation and responsible pet ownership. She has consistently urged authorities and the public to take stronger action against cases of animal abuse, making animal welfare one of the causes she passionately champions.