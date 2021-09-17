'Misogyny continues to dominate Indian politics': AAP's Raghav Chaddha criticized for calling Navjot Singh Sidhu 'Rakhi Sawant of Punjab politics'

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Raghav Chadha on Friday called Navjot Singh Sidhu "the Rakhi Sawant of Punjab politics" after the Punjab Congress chief criticised the AAP and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over farm laws.

Taking to Twitter, Chadha wrote, "The Rakhi Sawant of Punjab politics -Navjot Singh Sidhu- has received a scolding from Congress high command for non stop rant against Capt. Therefore today,for a change, he went after Arvind Kejriwal. Wait till tomorrow for he shall resume his diatribe against Capt with vehemence"

This came after Sidhu questioned the AAP over farm laws. Sharing a video, Sidhu had tweeted, "Exploitation of farmers and decreasing prices even on crops where MSP is announced - Arvind Kejriwal Ji you notified the Private Mandi's central black law! Has it been de-notified or the masquerading is still going on @AamAadmiParty @AAPPunjab."

Meanwhile, wasting no time, Sidhu responded to Chadha's sexist swipe. "They say man descended from the apes and the monkeys, Looking at your mind @raghav_chadha. I believe you are still descending ! You still haven’t answered my question about notifying the Farm Laws by your Government," he tweeted.

Later, Chadha's comment triggered outrage on Twitter with many demanding an apology from the AAP MLA.

"Misogyny continues to dominate Indian politics. Criticism of a rival cannot be done without dragging in a woman’s name. Shame on you Raghav," tweeted journalist Rohini Singh.

"It’s very misogynistic & classist of u to demean a selfmade woman & performer #RakhiSawant for ur own good. Looks like it’s the #AAP culture to disrespect women. Already 1 of ur men is in prison for domestic abuse while many hv bn accused of sexual harassment of women. Apologise," wrote filmmaker Ashoke Pandit.

Check out the tweets below:

Published on: Friday, September 17, 2021, 08:08 PM IST