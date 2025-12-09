Woman Tourist In Kashmir 'Confuses Fog As Pollution'; Gets Slammed By Netizens: '..She Might Choke In 44 AQI'

Woman Tourist In Kashmir 'Confuses Fog As Pollution'; Gets Slammed By Netizens:'..She Might Choke 44 AQI' | X @ANI

A video of a woman tourist visiting Kashmir for the first time has gone viral after her remarks about the Valley’s air quality triggered both amusement and criticism among locals. In the interview with ANI, the woman claimed she was disappointed with Kashmir, saying she found the region “too polluted,” with “high AQI” and “foggy weather,” which she believed was affecting her breathing.

The tourist stated that her friend had told her Kashmir was beautiful, but upon arriving, she felt “blockages in the respiratory system” and difficulty breathing due to what she assumed was pollution. She also urged viewers to take personal responsibility for the environment and avoid bursting crackers during Diwali to prevent further pollution.

WATCH VIDEO:

#WATCH | Srinagar, J&K: A tourist says, "This is my first visit to Kashmir, and we all know that Kashmir is beautiful, but after coming here, I don't find it that good. There is a lot of pollution here; the AQI is very high... We are also having difficulty breathing..." https://t.co/cyIyLoxKFy pic.twitter.com/avuB2hp3Mg — ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2025

However, her comments did not sit well with locals and social media users, who quickly pointed out the factual misinformation. Netizens slammed her “poor general knowledge,” arguing that Kashmir, particularly Srinagar, currently records an AQI between 40 and 80, which falls under the “good” air quality category. Screenshots of real-time air quality readings were widely shared online to counter her claims.

#WATCH | Srinagar, J&K | Dense fog seen at the Dal Lake as cold wave continues to grip the Kashmir Valley. Temperatures remain at sub-zero levels. pic.twitter.com/z3qKZdz1Nx — ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2025

Many social media users also mocked the tourist for allegedly confusing natural morning fog with smog, suggesting that visitors from heavily polluted metro cities may be misreading Kashmir’s clean air conditions. Comments such as “Take her back, she might choke in fresh air,” and “Education is important,” flooded social platforms as the video gained traction.

Locals emphasised that Kashmir remains one of the cleanest and least polluted regions in the country, especially when compared to major urban centres. The incident has once again highlighted how unfamiliarity with natural weather patterns and overexposure to polluted city environments can lead to misconceptions among travellers.