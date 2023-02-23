Miracle Baby! From having no pulse to being alive, know how doctors saved 20 month old baby

Waylon Saunders | lhsc

Doctors save life! And do make miracles happen! In such an incident, a 20 month baby was saved by doctors in London.

On January 24, a 20-month baby named Waylon Saunders fell through the ice covering the pool at his babysitter’s house in Petrolia, London. It is estimated he was underwater for approximately five minutes.

According to a release by the London Health Sciences Centre, firefighters were first on the scene, followed by EMS. Waylon was brought to Charlotte Eleanor Englehart Hospital in Petrolia, where Dr Nathan Taylor was on duty for the day.

"It was truly a team effort: lab techs were holding portable heaters in the room at one point; EMS personnel also helped out by rotating through as compressors and helping with managing his airway, and nurses were even running to microwave water to help with warming," Dr. Taylor explains. "And the whole time we had support on the line from the team in London."

As per cbc report, Petrolia is located 100 km from London, and its hospital doesn't have the same equipment and staff as any major pediatric hospital. That day, everyone from nurses to lab technicians dropped what they were doing and began helping with the job of resuscitating Waylon.

For three hours, they took turns performing CPR on the child.

Waylon was released from the hospital on February 6 and is now recuperating at home, almost two weeks to the day. His family is confident that staying at home will help with his care journey moving forward, despite the fact that there is undoubtedly a long road ahead.

Drs. Taylor and Tijssen agree that it was a combination of skill, determination, and teamwork that kept Waylon alive that day.

