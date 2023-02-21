e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalCovid-infected couples opted for test-tube babies during pandemic: Study

Covid-infected couples opted for test-tube babies during pandemic: Study

According to doctors, compared to pre-Covid level, 15% more couples approached them to have babies through IVF method.

MITHILESH PANDEYUpdated: Tuesday, February 21, 2023, 09:18 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image | Pixabay
Follow us on

Many couples opted for test-tube babies through in vitro fertilisation (IVF) technique in the country during and immediately after Covid pandemic ended.

According to doctors, compared to pre-Covid level, 15% more couples approached them to have babies through IVF method.

This was because sperm count decreased in Covid-infected men. Now, sperm count has improved but during pandemic time, couple rushed to IVF centre for test-tube babies.

Dr Monica Singh, member of proposed Expert Advisor for IVF Units (test-tube baby centres) at government medical colleges, said, “Sperm count reduced in Covid-infected persons. A study showed that it reduced by 15%, causing problems in conceiving. So, such couples opted for test- tube babies. Sperm counts which was reduced by 15% in pandemic time, has now improved. But most couples who wanted babies, approached test-tube baby centres.”

Dr Randhir Singh, director of Test-Tube Baby Centre, Bhopal, and member of Indian Society for Assisted Reproduction, said, “Among men, studies have shown that moderate to severe Covid infection decreased sperm count. It caused testicular inflammation, sperm duct inflammation and testicular pain in men of reproductive age. These symptoms are often associated with reduced fertility.”

He added, “We asked such couples to wait for some time till sperm count improved. We prevented them from opting for IVF method.”

During IVF, mature eggs are collected (retrieved) from ovaries and fertilised by sperm in a lab, according to IVF experts.

Read Also
Bhopal: Challan money recovered only in 35% cases despite Integrated Traffic Management System in...
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: 40-year-old woman dies at Kubereshwar Dham, pushing up death toll to 4

Madhya Pradesh: 40-year-old woman dies at Kubereshwar Dham, pushing up death toll to 4

Madhya Pradesh: Bageshwar Dham back in controversy as Dhirendra Shastri’s brother booked for...

Madhya Pradesh: Bageshwar Dham back in controversy as Dhirendra Shastri’s brother booked for...

Bhopal: Government selects 200 colleges to upgrade facilities

Bhopal: Government selects 200 colleges to upgrade facilities

Bhopal: Digvijaya to visit state, Kamal Nath to make strategy

Bhopal: Digvijaya to visit state, Kamal Nath to make strategy

Sukha Karar: Jobs remain a distant dream for educated youths

Sukha Karar: Jobs remain a distant dream for educated youths