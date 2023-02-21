Covid-infected couples opted for test-tube babies during pandemic: Study

Representative Image | Pixabay

Many couples opted for test-tube babies through in vitro fertilisation (IVF) technique in the country during and immediately after Covid pandemic ended.

According to doctors, compared to pre-Covid level, 15% more couples approached them to have babies through IVF method.

This was because sperm count decreased in Covid-infected men. Now, sperm count has improved but during pandemic time, couple rushed to IVF centre for test-tube babies.

Dr Monica Singh, member of proposed Expert Advisor for IVF Units (test-tube baby centres) at government medical colleges, said, “Sperm count reduced in Covid-infected persons. A study showed that it reduced by 15%, causing problems in conceiving. So, such couples opted for test- tube babies. Sperm counts which was reduced by 15% in pandemic time, has now improved. But most couples who wanted babies, approached test-tube baby centres.”

Dr Randhir Singh, director of Test-Tube Baby Centre, Bhopal, and member of Indian Society for Assisted Reproduction, said, “Among men, studies have shown that moderate to severe Covid infection decreased sperm count. It caused testicular inflammation, sperm duct inflammation and testicular pain in men of reproductive age. These symptoms are often associated with reduced fertility.”

He added, “We asked such couples to wait for some time till sperm count improved. We prevented them from opting for IVF method.”

During IVF, mature eggs are collected (retrieved) from ovaries and fertilised by sperm in a lab, according to IVF experts.