Minnal Murali, DC superhero Aquaman mentioned in Kerala engineering question paper; see pic

Minnal Murali and DC superhero Aquaman were mentioned in engineering question paper of a Kerala college, and is now viral.

Engineer turned filmmaker Basil Jospeh was surprised and happy to see his superhero character Minnal Murali, featured in an engineering examination question. He couldn't resist from sharing the third semester question paper on social media. The question appeared in the subject paper of the Mechanics of Fluids of Kothamangalam’s Mar Athanasius College.

The exam paper was set for 50 marks and one of the disclaimer read, “The story, all names, characters and incidents portrayed in this question paper are fictitious. No identification with actual persons, places, buildings and products is intended or should be inferred. All the best! Enjoy examination, you can criticize me later!!!”

Not only did the paper mention the characters but also narrated similar plot. It read, “Welcome to the village KURUKANMOOLA, where the superhero Minnal Murali resides.”

“During his visit to the US, Minnal Murali, while surfing in Miami beach, ran into Aquaman. Aquaman requested Minnal Murali to take a look at his underwater transportation vehicle, as its propeller was corroding, showing drop in performance and eventually leading to breakage very frequently. Minnal Murali dialled students of S3M for help, so please explain the relevant concept and reasons for failure," read the question in its comprehension paragraph approach.

Take a look, here:

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, February 02, 2022, 04:06 PM IST