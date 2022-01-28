Kerala groom dresses up in 'Minnal Murali' style on wedding; see adorable pics

Most of you must have watched the Malayalam film ‘Minnal Murali’ and fallen for the desi superhero. This wedding couple brought the film character from reel to real life.

This bride and groom from Kerala is going viral on social media for having dressed up as Minnal Murali. Mr. Amal Raveendran's red and blue costume was inspired by Tovino Thomas' character from the film. Speaking to Indian Express, the 29-year-old revealed that his relatives were supportive of the idea of him dressing up as a superhero.

Take a look at their pictures, right here:

