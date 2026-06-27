Milk Tanker Overturns On Delhi-Jaipur Highway Near Kotputli; Residents Rush To Collect Spilled Milk - VIDEO

A milk tanker overturned on the busy Delhi-Jaipur Highway near Kotputli in Rajasthan, leading to the spillage of thousands of litres of milk and causing temporary traffic disruption. The incident occurred close to the Highway King Hotel when the vehicle reportedly lost balance, veered off the road, and overturned into a roadside drain.

As the tanker tipped over, milk began flowing out rapidly onto the highway and surrounding area, attracting a large number of local residents.

Crowds gather to collect spilled milk

Within minutes of the accident, people from nearby areas reached the spot carrying buckets, cans, bottles, and other containers to collect the milk spilling from the damaged tanker. Several videos circulating online captured the unusual scene, showing people filling their containers while milk continued to gush from the overturned vehicle.

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Despite the efforts of those present, a substantial quantity of milk was lost before authorities could secure the site.

Driver injured, shifted to hospital

The tanker driver sustained injuries in the accident and was rescued by passers-by who pulled him out of the damaged vehicle. He was immediately taken to a nearby hospital, where he is receiving medical treatment. Officials have not yet released details regarding the severity of his injuries.

Traffic affected on busy highway

The accident briefly affected traffic movement on the Delhi-Jaipur Highway, one of the country's busiest road corridors connecting the national capital with Rajasthan. The gathering of people around the accident site further slowed traffic, resulting in congestion for some time.

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Police personnel reached the location soon after receiving information about the incident. They managed vehicle movement, dispersed the crowd, and supervised the removal of the overturned tanker to restore normal traffic flow.

Police investigating cause of the crash

According to preliminary information, the tanker is believed to have gone out of control before overturning. Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of the accident, including whether speeding, driver fatigue, mechanical failure, or road conditions played a role.

Officials are expected to examine the vehicle and record statements from the driver and eyewitnesses as part of the investigation.