Gurugram Cop Removed From Duty After Viral Video Shows Alleged Abuse Of Auto Driver Over Free Ride Demand -VIDEO

A video from Gurugram has gone viral on social media, triggering widespread criticism after a uniformed Home Guard employee was allegedly seen verbally abusing an auto-rickshaw driver who refused to provide him with a free ride. The incident has reignited debate over the misuse of authority by uniformed personnel and the treatment of working-class citizens.

Following the public backlash, Gurugram Police confirmed that the person seen in the video was a Home Guard employee and stated that he has been removed from duty. Departmental disciplinary proceedings have also been initiated against him.

Auto driver claims he refused to cancel booked ride

According to the viral footage, the Home Guard personnel entered the auto-rickshaw and allegedly asked the driver to drop him at his destination without charging any fare.

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The driver declined the request, explaining that he had already accepted a ride through an app-based booking platform and was on his way to pick up a passenger. He reportedly told the uniformed man that cancelling a confirmed booking would inconvenience his customer and affect his work.

The refusal allegedly led to a heated exchange, during which the Home Guard employee was seen using abusive language. The visibly upset driver questioned why he was being insulted despite simply carrying out his job and honouring an existing booking.

Driver shares his version of the incident

Towards the end of the video, the auto-rickshaw driver addressed the camera, claiming that he had reached the pickup point for a scheduled booking when the Home Guard employee entered his vehicle and demanded a free lift.

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The driver alleged that after he politely refused the request, he was repeatedly subjected to verbal abuse. The video has since been widely circulated across social media platforms, with many users expressing support for the driver.

Social media demands accountability

The incident quickly gained traction online, with many social media users condemning the alleged behaviour. Several people questioned why a public servant would expect free transportation and criticised the misuse of official authority.

Many users also called for strict disciplinary action, arguing that those serving in uniform should uphold professionalism and treat citizens with respect.

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Gurugram police responds

Reacting to the viral video, Gurugram Police issued an official statement confirming action against the Home Guard employee.

"The Home Guard employee appearing in the video has been removed from duty, and departmental and disciplinary action is being implemented against him. The Gurugram Police is committed to the service, security, and assistance of the general public. Jai Hind."

The police response was welcomed by many online, although several users also urged authorities to ensure that disciplinary measures are carried through and that similar incidents are prevented in the future.