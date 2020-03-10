'Milind Soman is cancelled': Liberal Twitter goes berserk after finding out his RSS link

Model turned runner Milind Soman on Tuesday revealed that he was a part of the Hindu rightwing organization - Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), when he was young.

In a book titled 'Made in India: A Memoir by Milind Soman', he said that at the shakha between 6 and 7 pm each weekday evening, he along with his fellows would "march about in our khaki shorts, did some yoga, worked out in a traditional outdoor gymnasium with no fancy equipment, sang songs and chanted Sanskrit verses that we did not understand the meanings of, played games and had a bunch of fun".

However, Soman also added that when he reads "today all the subversive, communal propaganda the media attributes to RSS shakhas", he is left baffled.

Liberal Twitter went completely berserk after finding out Milind Soman's RSS link. While some users trolled the 'Liberal" and 'Woke" Twitter after finding out the 54-year-old's RSS link.

Here is how Twitter reacted: