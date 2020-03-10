Twitter user claims Shashi Tharoor will join BJP, Congress MP has an epic reaction

A Twitter user on Tuesday claimed that senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor would soon follow Jyotiraditya Scindia and leave the grand old party to join the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP). However, Tharoor's epic reply left the Twitter user completely stumped.
A Twitter user with a username 'Drunk Journalist' wrote, "My next two bets who will be joining BJP soon 1) Milind Deora 2) Shashi Tharoor."
Replying to the Twitter user, Tharoor had an epic reply. He said, "If you were sober, @drunkjournalist, you wouldn't have my name on your list."
In another tweet, Tharoor said that he hadn't entered politics as a careerist but to advance principles that he had articulated for nearly four decades. He added that he has never been an opportunist and won’t start now.
He wrote, "Not amused by the silly speculation about my joining @BJP4India. I entered politics not as a careerist but to advance principles I have articulated for nearly four decades. Check my paper trail! My record speaks for itself. I’ve never been an opportunist&won’t start now."
Earlier in the day, ending his 18-year-long partnership with the Congress party, Jyotiraditya Scindia tendered his resignation from the Congress party. In a letter addressed to Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi, Scindia said that it was "now time" for him to move on.
After his resignation, Twitter was a buzz with names of Congress leaders likely to quit the party. Apart from Shashi Tharoor, names of Sachin Pilot, Captain Amarinder Singh and Milind Deora propped up.
