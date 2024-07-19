Microsoft Windows Down: Netizens React With Hilarious Memes To Global Outage

Microsoft Windows reported a major outage worldwide as users were prompted with the Blue Screen of Death. Noting this, people took to social media to let others know about the glitch. Netizens were seen reacting with hilarious memes after the screens went blue and read, "Your PC ran into a problem..."

Microsoft Windows Users Right Now: pic.twitter.com/gE9bLNFr4q — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) July 19, 2024

X users pulled up a series of memes to react to the outage. From funny film shot to laughable GIFs, they flooded the social media platform with meme-worthy content on the Windows issue.

IT Employees in front of their Manager in Bangalore right now: pic.twitter.com/vtqG2HIpO0 — Nimo Tai (@Cryptic_Miind) July 19, 2024

Some of the memes suggested the point of view how the software engineers would be having a tough time at the tech company to sort out the issue and restore functioning, while others simply joined the trending hashtag by asking people if they too faced an outage.

Take ur own time @Microsoft #windows #bluescreen pic.twitter.com/phd1LO7hHv — mudevi (@avoid_sugar) July 19, 2024

Many posts resonated with the plight people from IT companies and teams faced over the issue. Meanwhile, some lazy employees expressed they were happy with the issue as their systems crashed. They wrote, "Windows Crashed...! It seems everyone around the globe facing this issue.. wahhhh please don't resolve. Take ur own time."