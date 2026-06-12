'Mere Chehra AI Mein Daala, It's A Crime...': Trans Person Breaks Silence Over Viral Video Of Her Abusing Man At LGBTQ+ Rally In Delhi - VIDEO

Trans Person Speaks Out After Viral Delhi Protest Video | Photo Via X

During a recent LGBTQ protest in Delhi, a video by Instagram creator Parley, known for making rage-bait-style public interaction content, went viral. In the reel, he asked a trans person what the rally was for and why they were wearing a sari. The exchange upset the trans person, who responded by abusing the content creator. The trans woman has now addressed the viral video, stating that it was recorded without their permission and that their privacy had been compromised.

They said they had maintained their privacy for years, but after the reel went viral, their face was widely circulated online. According to them, screenshots of their face were also used in artificial intelligence (AI)-generated content.

'Humari Ijazat Ke Bina Video Li Gayi'

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, from the account of Swaksh Tripathi, the trans woman was heard saying: "2 hafte ho gaye hain woh video li gayi thi humari, ijazat ke bina. 2 hafte se woh video viral ho gayi, humara chehra chap gaya social media mein. Lekin 2 hafte mein meri koi tasveer ya video nahi mili jo maine internet par lagayi ho."

"Humne kitni mehnat ki hogi apni privacy ko maintain karne ke liye... Hum shant kisam ke insaan hain, mujhe shant jeevan jeena pasand hai. Hum baithke apna art aur design ka kaam karte hain, padhte hain, padhate hain, video games khelte hain, aur chup-chaap apni zindagi jeete hain. Shor mujhe pasand nahi hai. Humne apna video ya reel internet par nahi daala, kyunki humein pata hai trans logon ke saath kya hota hai, jo hua... dikh hi raha hai," they were heard saying.

Check out the video:

Let's look at things from their pov pic.twitter.com/QTb4HfAkAn — Swaksh Tripathi (@SwakshTripathi) June 11, 2026

'It Is A Crime'

"It was a violation of my consent and of my privacy. Harr ek, 100, 1000 logon ne upload, download, reshare kara, screenshots nikale, mera chehra AI mein daala. Kabhi aaj tak maine apni photo AI mein nahi daali. Yeh saara kuch meri privacy ka violation hai. Kanoonan jurm hai, it is a crime. Humare jaise logon ke saath jurm karein, toh insaaf nahi hota. Humare liye koi upay nahi ki hum sarkar ya judiciary ke paas jaayein insaaf maangne. Cyber crime mein bhi women and children ka provision hai, minority ka nahi hai. Woh CJP ka protest nahi tha, pride parade bhi nahi tha..."

They said the protest was against the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act and that only transgender people were participating. According to them, as the protest concluded, they noticed the content creator approaching them. When he asked what kind of 'azaadi' the protesters wanted, they said they felt the question was intended to provoke rather than seek information. They added that they had seen the creator's 4-5 friends standing nearby and staring at them.

'Aise Awaara Kutton Ko Kya Kahe?'

"Main bola, F**k off. Aise awaara kutton ko kya kahe? Aarti uthare? Mahila ki izzat, izzat, humara nahi? Trans logon ke shareer ko khilona hai, sabke mazaak ke liye," they said.