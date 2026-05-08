'Agar Roya Toh Aur Marungi': Video Of Influencer Ayushi Sharma Brutally Beating Man Who Allegedly Recorded Women Secretly Goes Viral; Netizens React

A viral video featuring social media influencer Ayushi Sharma has triggered widespread discussion online after she allegedly confronted a young man for secretly recording her while she was shopping at a mall. The incident, captured by bystanders, quickly spread across social media platforms and has since become a major talking point about privacy and public behaviour.

According to viral clips circulating online, Ayushi Sharma was shopping at a mall when she reportedly noticed a young man filming her without consent. Sources linked to the viral video claim the incident occurred inside the shopping complex while she was moving between stores.

After realizing she was being recorded secretly, Sharma immediately confronted the man, leading to a tense exchange in the public area of the mall.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Heated argument draws crowd

The confrontation soon escalated into a loud argument, attracting attention from shoppers and mall visitors. Several people gathered at the spot, and many began recording the incident on their phones, which later contributed to the video going viral online.

Eyewitnesses in the footage claim the disagreement intensified quickly, creating a scene inside the mall premises.

Physical scuffle captured on camera

The viral footage shows the dispute turning physical, with the young man allegedly being assaulted during the argument. Bystanders can be seen gathering around as the confrontation continued, further fueling the commotion.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

One social media user commented, “The young man had claimed to be a student of IIT, one of India's prestigious educational institutions, but despite this, the girl did not stop and kept beating the young man by grabbing his hair continuously.”

Internet divided over the incident

As the video spread rapidly online, reactions poured in from users with sharply divided opinions. While some viewers supported Sharma, arguing that filming someone without consent is a serious invasion of privacy, others questioned whether physical violence was justified in the situation.

Many users also highlighted the growing issue of unauthorised recordings in public spaces, especially involving influencers and content creators who frequently face unwanted attention.

Growing concerns around privacy and consent

The incident has reignited discussions about digital ethics and personal boundaries in the age of smartphones and social media. Experts often stress that secretly recording individuals without consent can lead to legal consequences and raises significant concerns about personal safety and privacy rights.

At the same time, the episode has prompted debate over how such situations should be handled responsibly without escalating into violence.