'Men In Love': Bengaluru Auto Driver Hang's Partner's Jhumkas Inside Vehicle As Romantic Gesture; Internet Melts - Video

X

A simple ride turned into a moment of unexpected romance after an Indian woman captured a heartwarming scene inside an auto-rickshaw and shared it on Instagram. The video, posted by content creator Marilyn Sultana Akand, has since gone viral for showcasing love in its most understated form.

A love story on the dashboard

The clip opens with a close-up of a framed photograph resting on the vehicle’s windshield. As the camera tilts upward, viewers notice something even more touching, a pair of delicate jhumkas hanging from the rear-view mirror, gently swaying with every turn of the wheels.

Rather than an extravagant display of affection, the auto driver chose something personal and meaningful. The earrings, believed to belong to his wife, seemed to symbolise her constant presence in his everyday life.

“Men in Love”

Overlay text on the video reads, “Men in love,” while the caption poetically explains that not every romantic gesture comes wrapped in flowers. Sometimes, love reveals itself in small, thoughtful habits, like keeping your partner’s earrings where you can see them all day.

The creator also reflected on how the auto may carry passengers, but the driver’s heart carries his wife. The idea that she is woven into his daily routine resonated deeply with viewers.

Comments

Social media reacts

The internet quickly embraced the tender moment. Many users praised the sincerity behind the gesture, calling it “simple yet powerful.” Some wondered aloud where they could find partners who express love so effortlessly. Others commented that relationships would be happier if more people cherished such everyday acts of affection.

In a fast-paced world often dominated by grand proposals and social media-worthy surprises, this quiet act stood out. It served as a reminder that love does not always need dramatic declarations. Sometimes, it lives in the smallest details, in objects carefully placed, in routines thoughtfully shared, and in memories carried through ordinary days.