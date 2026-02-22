'Should I Fire My Maid?': Cook Forgets To Remove Plastic Wrapper Before Cooking Chicken; Video Sparks Meme Fest

A routine cooking moment turned into viral entertainment after a video surfaced showing chicken being cooked without removing it from its original plastic packaging. The clip, shared on Instagram, left viewers stunned, and laughing as it quickly became the centre of a meme storm.

Chicken cooked… still packed

In the now-viral footage, a piece of chicken is seen simmering in gravy while still sealed inside its store-bought plastic wrapper. Sharing the video, Saurav Devrani wrote, “Should I fire my maid?”

Explaining the situation in the clip, he said, “My maid prepared the meal using the frozen chicken I keep in the fridge. But no one told her to take it out of the package before cooking. Now, I’m honestly not sure what to say to her.”

According to him, the frozen chicken was stored in the refrigerator as usual, but the domestic help did not realise it had to be de-packaged before being added to the pan. The unexpected sight of gravy bubbling around a plastic-wrapped piece of chicken instantly grabbed attention online.

Internet turns it into a meme fest

Social media users quickly flooded the comments section with jokes and pop culture references. One user wrote, “Ahhh gopi behen,” comparing the situation to the famously exaggerated kitchen mishaps of Gopi Bahu from Saath Nibhaana Saathiya.

Another comment read, “Let me touch her feet,” while someone else joked, “Notice period chal ra kya didi ka.”

Users also shared their own cooking blunders. “Meri maid ko maine anda curry banane bola tha, usne dahi wali kadhi mein uble ande mix kar diye,” one person wrote. Another quipped, “Plot twist: He made it himself.”

Comments

Adding to the humour, a commenter said, “Iss baar kha lo. Aagli baar didi ko bol dunga chicken bahar rakh de, aur thaili paka de.”

While some sympathised with the homeowner’s confusion, others saw it as harmless comedy content. The video has since circulated widely, proving once again that even the most ordinary kitchen mishaps can turn into viral internet gold.