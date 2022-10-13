Meme alert! Elon Musk updates Twitter bio to 'Perfume Salesman', asks netizens to buy 'Burnt Hair' so that he can buy Twitter

Elon Musk has become a perfume salesman. Well, quite literally! Elon Musk has launched his own perfume line, and guess what? The scented product is called "Burnt Hair." Musk even updated his Twitter bio to read "Perfume Salesman."
Soon after the perfume launch, Musk began updating netizens on its sale. His tweets kept informing the Twitterati of how many bottles were sold. According to the official website of the perfume, Burnt Hair is priced at INR 8,400 (USD 100). Earlier this morning, he tweeted that 20,000 perfume bottles were already sold to customers.
However, why do you think people are buying the perfume? In one of his tweets, Musk urged his social media followers to purchase Burnt Hair for a reason worth guessing.
"Please buy my perfume, so I can buy Twitter," Musk tweeted. These words by the Tesla CEO attracted memes and hilarious reactions on the microblogging platform.
Netizens hit back with memes; check out some:
