 Meet Narendra Bhagat, the sabjiwala who planted 'flower garden' in Kalyan; reason behind it will leave you stunned
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, April 15, 2023, 05:45 PM IST
A vegetable vendor from Kalyan East made the headlines for growing a small flower garden behind his cart. It was noted that Narendra Bhagat is a farmer-turned-vegetable vendor, who displayed his farming skills at the place where he sells the veggies.

Bhagat, in his 40s, holds a vegetable cart at Lokdhara, Bhim Chowk in Kalyan East, and the locality is allegedly hit by the foul smell of the nullahs. You'll be stunned that the sabjiwala ditched air fresheners and other aromatic items to solve the problem, and decided to go the greener way. To serve his customers better and refrain from the worry of the stench, he planted flower saplings behind his hawking space.

Reporting Bhagat's story, the Hindustan Times, said that the man, who used to receive complaints from his customers about the stench from the waste dumped into a nullah behind his handcart, has transformed the space into a fragrant garden with flowers such as mogra, roses, and others.

"For the last two years, I have been selling vegetables and the only hurdle I faced was the waste dumped here and the nullah behind. I decided to clean it so that it will look good and buyers won’t hesitate to buy from me," Bhagat was quoted in the news report. He further expressed happiness and brought to notice that the move has helped him attract customers and see his business function well.

