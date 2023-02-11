Meet Julie, Romio, Honey, Rambo; India's pawsome rescue team for quake-hit Turkey

ANI

A four-member dog squad, comprising Julie, Romio, Honey and Rambo, is part of rescue operations in earthquake-hit Turkey with their 101-member male National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) colleagues.

This team of specially trained Labrador-breed dogs is skilled in sniffing and other vital abilities needed during rescue missions in disaster-affected areas. The squad left reached Turkey on Tuesday.

The dog squad is helping to search for people who are trapped under debris in the areas affected by the massive earthquake that hit Turkey on Monday.

NDRF Director General Atul Karwal informed ANI that the dog squad of the force and the 101 team members are self-contained in all respect and are equipped with all the necessary state-of-the-art search and rescue and personal safety equipment.

As per the directions given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, two teams comprising NDRF personnel along with a specially trained dog squad and all necessary supplies were sent through special Indian Air Force flights. This Team of NDRF was led by Commandant Gurminder Singh, along with doctors and paramedics.

Turkey's Earthquake rescue operation is the fourth international disaster NDRF is helping with after the Nepal earthquake in 2015.

After a massive earthquake of 7.8 magnitudes shook Turkey and Syria on 6th February, over 5,000 people lost their lives.

