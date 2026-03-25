Meet Dr Sunny Ashok: Punjab Doctor Who Treated Arjun Rampal on Dhurandhar 2 Set Lands Surprise Cameo With Ranveer Singh, Goes Viral

The spy thriller Dhurandhar: The Revenge, helmed by Aditya Dhar, continues its strong run at the box office, drawing crowds with its gripping action and high-stakes drama. While audiences are hooked on the film’s storyline, an unexpected real-life moment from the sets has now caught everyone’s attention.

From government duty to Bollywood debut

Dr. Sunny Ashok, a government medical officer from Kalakh village near Ludhiana, never imagined his routine work would lead to a Bollywood appearance. His journey into cinema began when Arjun Rampal reportedly suffered a minor head injury during a chase sequence being shot on railway tracks in Punjab.

Called in to assist, Dr. Ashok examined the actor and confirmed there was no serious damage, easing concerns on set. What seemed like a one-time medical intervention soon turned into something far more memorable.

Ranveer Singh’s promise turns real

A few days later, during another shoot schedule at Shahnewal Airport, Dr. Ashok revisited the set. Hoping to capture a moment, he requested a photo with Ranveer Singh. Known for his lively personality, the actor surprised him with an unexpected response, offering him a chance to appear in the film instead.

What started as a light-hearted remark quickly became reality. The filmmakers needed a scene where an injured character receives medical attention, and Dr. Ashok was the perfect fit.

A natural performance that stood out

Despite having no acting background, Dr. Ashok delivered his brief role effortlessly. The scene was completed in a single take, with director Aditya Dhar appreciating his authenticity. His real-life experience as a doctor translated seamlessly on screen, adding a touch of realism to the moment.

Though his appearance lasts only a few seconds, it has become widely shared across social media platforms, with people from his hometown and beyond celebrating his unexpected Bollywood debut.

Warm encounters behind the scenes

Beyond the cameo, what stood out most for Dr. Ashok was the humility of the film’s cast and crew. He described his interactions with Ranveer Singh and Arjun Rampal as friendly and grounded, highlighting how welcoming the environment felt despite the film’s scale.

A personal connection to cinema

Interestingly, Dr. Ashok’s connection to the film world isn’t entirely new. His father, Dr. Devinder Ashok, once shared a friendship with Dharmendra, one of Hindi cinema’s most iconic stars. Perhaps this link made his brief entry into Bollywood feel even more special.