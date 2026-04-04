Medical Marvel! Dubai Man Suffers Heart Attack, Responds Within Moments After Advanced CPR Machine Used On Him – Video

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A man in Dubai suffered a sudden heart attack in the middle of the road. Within moments, responders acted, using an advanced CPR machine to save his life

The man reportedly collapsed suddenly and did not show signs of consciousness or a pulse. People at the scene immediately alerted emergency services, who responded within minutes. The team began cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and then used specialised equipment to treat the victim.

A video of the rescue has surfaced on social media, showing the CPR machine used to perform high-quality chest compressions more consistently than manual CPR. The device helped circulate blood to vital organs, especially the brain.

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A few minutes later, the man began to regain a pulse and was taken to a nearby hospital. Doctors later said that the swift intervention was crucial in preventing what could have been a fatal event.

Netizens React

Netizens have reacted to the video on X.

One of the users said, "If there were a machine like this, it would be a huge help because people wouldn’t have to perform CPR for a long time."

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"Wow, the responders in Dubai acted so fast when that man had a heart attack. Dubai has very quick ambulance response times, like just 7-8 minutes on average. This is why it is the best country for safety and emergency care," another user said.

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"Amazing to see technology and human skill come together to save a life," another user said.

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Cardiac arrest remains one of the most common causes of sudden death globally, and survival depends on how quickly and effectively CPR is administered.