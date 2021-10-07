'May goddess Durga demolish these dark times': Twitter gets a holy vibe as Indians celebrate #Navratri2021 virtually

On Thursday, Hindus across India celebrated the onset of the auspicious festival of Navratri. The celebrations of Sharad (autumn) Navratri involve worshipping Goddess Durga and her nine forms. The festival is celebrated in different ways across the country. Over the next nine days, devotees offer their prayers to Goddess Durga and observe fasts.

Also known as Sharad Navratri, the occasion is believed to mark Goddess Durga's victory over demon Mahishasura, signifying the victory of good over evil.

The 10th day of Sharad Navratri is celebrated as Dussehra or Vijaya Dashami.The festival of Navratri will be observed from October 7 till October 15. This year Ashtami falls on October 13 while Dashami is on October 15.

On this occasion, taking to Twitter, Prime Minister said, "Navratri greetings to everyone. The coming days are about devoting ourselves to the worship of Jagat Janani Maa. May Navratri be the bringer of strength, good health and prosperity in everyone's lives." The PM shared a picture in which he can be seen praying before Maa Durga.

The Prime Minister also shared a video of Stuti devoted to Goddess Shailaputri, who is worshipped the first day of Navratri, and tweeted, "It is Day 1 of Navratri and we pray to Maa Shailputri. Here is a Stuti that is devoted to her."

Similarly, people across India took to social media to wish everyone who is celebrating the day.

Have a look.

Published on: Thursday, October 07, 2021, 10:47 AM IST