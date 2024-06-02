Russian Girl Poses At Mall Seeking Indian Groom; Men Rush To Comment 'Marry Me' On Her Viral Instagram Post

Russian Girl Poses At Mall Seeking Indian Groom | Instagram

A Russian influencer from Moscow named Dinara was recently spotted at an Indian mall seeking an Indian groom. She posed next to a male mannequin holding a poster that read, "Looking for an Indian husband." Dinara was seen wearing a blouseless red saree while she announced she was looking for an Indian match.

Watch video

Netizens react

Dinara posted a reel on Instagram which showed her standing next to two male mannequins. She didn't face them, rather looked at the camera expressing her desire to get an Indian husband. As she uploaded the reel online, she took the caption and asked her followers to help her "find the ONE." And without any wait, Indian men started commenting on her reel and wrote, "Marry me..."

"Are are I'm ready," said an Instagram user, while another man added, "I'm interested." Several proposals surfaced in reply to her reel, which suggested she was looking for an Indian husband who was unmarried. Hilariously, some even remembered the Indian television character 'Popatlal' who has been a bachelor for a long time.

The reel has went viral on Instagram and received nearly 70,000 likes so far along with 6.4 million views.