'Mango man' Naveen-ul-Haq takes Twitter by storm as LSG is eliminated from IPL 2023 after losing to MI

Naveen-ul-Haq became one of the biggest talking points for Indian Premier League fans after the Lucknow Super Giants were crushed by the Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2023 Eliminator on Wednesday night.
The Afghan pacer became the subject of trolls on social media. From MI cricketers, fans to big brands, everyone has been taking a dig at the cricketer.
For the unversed, it all started when the LSG pacer cleverly shared a ‘sweet mango’ story to tease Virat Kohli after his disappointing wicket during the MI vs RCB match of this IPL season. These mangoes became even sweeter when RCB lost to Mumbai in a run-chase. The LSG bowler had also shared an Instagram story right after RCB were knocked out of the tournament.
“Someone from Bangalore has just ordered 10kg mangoes," wrote Swiggy Instamart taking a swipe at the cricketer. Many people have shared mango memes ever since then.
Here are some of the 'Mango' memes that might crack you up: