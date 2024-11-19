 'Man Walked In With Indian Cobra...': Travel Influencer Shares Chilling Experience Of Boarding General Coach Of Train In North India
e-Paper Get App
HomeViral'Man Walked In With Indian Cobra...': Travel Influencer Shares Chilling Experience Of Boarding General Coach Of Train In North India

'Man Walked In With Indian Cobra...': Travel Influencer Shares Chilling Experience Of Boarding General Coach Of Train In North India

Aswin uploaded an Instagram reel which showed him coming across the man who walked into the coach which the venomous snake, trying to scare people and attract money from them. The man was seen taking the snake close to passengers, leaving them petrified. In case of those asleep during the travel, the person tried initially waking them up to point the cobra at them.

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, November 19, 2024, 01:21 PM IST
article-image
Viral Video: Scary Experience Of Travelling On Train's General Coach | Instagram@_travel_with_bon

In a chilling incident which has come to light from a passenger train in North India, a local man was spotted walking into an extremely crowded general compartment with an Indian cobra, which is known for being poisonous in nature. A travel influencer from Kerala named named Aswin recorded the incident on camera and narrated the ordeal.

Aswin uploaded an Instagram reel which showed him coming across the man who walked into the coach which the venomous snake, trying to scare people and attract money from them. The man was seen taking the snake close to passengers, leaving them petrified. In case of those asleep during the travel, the person tried initially waking them up to point the cobra at them.

"I was just about to fall asleep when this happened. It truly scared me", said the influencer in his video while sharing the visuals from the coach.

Watch video

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: High Drama As BJP Leader Vinod Tawde Gheraoed By Rival Candidate Alleging Cash For Votes In Virar; VIDEO
Mumbai: High Drama As BJP Leader Vinod Tawde Gheraoed By Rival Candidate Alleging Cash For Votes In Virar; VIDEO
Johnny Tiger Travels 300-Km In Search Of Love: Know About His Journey From Maharashtra To Telangana
Johnny Tiger Travels 300-Km In Search Of Love: Know About His Journey From Maharashtra To Telangana
TVS Launches Apache RTR 160 4V USD Fork Variant Priced at Rs 1.40 Lakh
TVS Launches Apache RTR 160 4V USD Fork Variant Priced at Rs 1.40 Lakh
Gujarat Murder: Former BJP Councillor's Son Stabbed To Death On Hospital Premises In Vadodara; Protests Erupt
Gujarat Murder: Former BJP Councillor's Son Stabbed To Death On Hospital Premises In Vadodara; Protests Erupt
Read Also
UP News: Snake Charmers Create Panic On Gwalior-Bound Chambal Express, Leave Snakes In Coach After...
article-image

The video opened by Aswin telling people about what he witnessed after boarding into the general coach of a long-distance train in North India. He noted that we might have heard many unpleasant things about travelling on the unreserved coach of the public transport, but experiencing one such incident during his recent travel, personally, was scary.

"Although I have heard of a journey in the general compartment being scary, I was not expecting anything like this. You will probably not believe what I am saying, but a man simply threw a 'Murkkan Pambbu' (an Indian Cobra) on me", Aswin said.

Further into the video, he pointed out through his observation that the snake was neutralised of its poisonous teeth, thus posing as a threat to passengers.

"Initially, I thought he would be 'pambatti' or people from the community who take care of snakes but, then I was told that they were locals", he added while claiming that they aren't afraid of legal consequences for causing inconvenience on the Indian railway coach. He suggested the police or law enforcement does not take action against them, which allowed them to freely walk into the train coach and scare people.

Read Also
Wildlife Smuggling Racket Busted: Rare Snakes, Reptiles, Caged Orangutan Rescued From Dombivli...
article-image

Netizens react as video goes viral

This video has gone viral on social media and attracted one million view within 24 hours of being uploaded by the travel influencer. A few X users too forwarded the video online and slammed the incident.

Tagging the Rail Ministry and drawing their attention into what Aswin and other passengers on board went through, one of the Instagram users wrote, "If u can't provide safety for The passengers who trravelling by paying you, then please resign this job and go somewhere else". "Norrh India is not for beginners", commented another.

While few others too shared similar experiences, there were some netizens who disagreed to the plight of general compartment, especially on routes connecting North India, and wrote, "20 years I am going to UP via train and never witnessed such incident Can’t say of general compartment but that’s open that Indian railways is in poor condition last few years".

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Man Walked In With Indian Cobra...': Travel Influencer Shares Chilling Experience Of Boarding...

'Man Walked In With Indian Cobra...': Travel Influencer Shares Chilling Experience Of Boarding...

Delhi Air Pollution Triggers Meme Fest On Social Media

Delhi Air Pollution Triggers Meme Fest On Social Media

AI Granny: Annoyed Of Answering Fraud Calls? Let Grandmother Daisy Pick Them Up Next Time

AI Granny: Annoyed Of Answering Fraud Calls? Let Grandmother Daisy Pick Them Up Next Time

VIDEO: Tikamgarh Youth Slaps Woman Police Officer In Retaliation After She Slaps Him First; Uproar...

VIDEO: Tikamgarh Youth Slaps Woman Police Officer In Retaliation After She Slaps Him First; Uproar...

Video: Kerala Driver Slapped With ₹2.5 Lakh Fine, Licence Revoked For Obstructing Ambulance Path

Video: Kerala Driver Slapped With ₹2.5 Lakh Fine, Licence Revoked For Obstructing Ambulance Path