Man tweets about finding glass pieces in pizza ordered from a popular pizza restaurant chain

Glass pieces in pizza ordered from Domino's |

What could be the worst nightmare? Your food that accidently contains glass pieces; no right? No one wants to imagine this but a similar incident has happened with a person who ordered a pizza from a popular pizza restaurant chain and found pieces of glass in it.

A Twitter user Arun Kolluri shared pictures of glass pieces in a pizza that he ordered from Domino's. He wrote, "2 to 3 pieces of glass found in @dominos_india... This speaks volume about global brand food that we are getting... Not sure of ordering ever from Domino's."

He tagged Mumbai Police in his tweet and they responded to his complaint. The police replied that, "Please write to customer care first. If they don't reply or give unsatisfactory reply, then you can think of legal remedy."

As per reports, Domino's Pizza has not yet responded to the user's complaint.

2 to 3 pieces of glass found in @dominos_india This speaks volume about global brand food that we are getting @dominos @jagograhakjago @fssaiindia Not sure of ordering ever from Domino's @MumbaiPolice @timesofindia pic.twitter.com/Ir1r05pDQk — AK (@kolluri_arun) October 8, 2022

A few users responded to Kolluri's post and expressed about their similar bitter experiences with Domino's. Some users also confirmed with Kolluri if the box was not tampered. To which, Kolluri replied that he had received a sealed box from the food delivery app Zomato.

Read comments from the Twitter users on Arun Kolluri's (AK) post:

Are you sure it wasn't tampered with?? Were the boxes taped? — Royal Rahul (@RoyalRahul46) October 8, 2022

Please write to customer care first. If they don't reply or give unsatisfactory reply, then you can think of legal remedy. — मुंबई पोलीस - Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) October 8, 2022

@dominos people speak very rudely to customers . specially branch near bombay hospital . always they take order but dnt deliver . and then they say chahiye tho lo varna na bolo — Harish (@Harishp1983) October 8, 2022

Now a days Domino’s quality has gone bad and their staff doesn’t treat customer well. I have stopped eating from domino’s after my last visit 15 days back — Vyomesh Desai (@vdesai0511) October 8, 2022

@ravnishjuneja @suryanshrana7 since you like Dominos, guess it’s high time you stop — Guneet Hayer (@GuneetHayer) October 8, 2022

This isn't the first time that the popular pizza restaurant chain was criticised on social media. Earlier too, an image of a mop hanging over pizza dough surfaced and social media users claimed that the picture was from a Domino's outlet in Bengaluru.

Domino's had responded to this tweet and wrote, "Domino's adheres to world-class protocols for ensuring the highest standards of hygiene and food safety. An incident involving one of our stores was recently brought to our notice. We want to assert that this is an isolated incident, and we have taken the strictest action against the restaurant in question. Please be informed that we have zero tolerance for violations of our high safety standards. Rest assured, we remain committed to doing everything necessary to ensure the safety and well-being of our customers," the company said in a statement."

Whether it is Domino's or any other food restaurant chain, finding glass pieces in ordered food is dangerous and the concerned food outlets definitely need to address the issue and prevent such cases from happening in future.