Man Swept Into Air By Violent Winds In Bareilly Storm; Horrifying Visuals Go Viral - WATCH

Amid heavy rain and violent wind gusts, a video recorded in Bareilly shows a man standing near a tin shed when the storm suddenly intensifies. Within seconds, strong winds rip the metal structure from its base, dragging the man along with it.

In the viral clip, he can be seen being lifted several feet into the air as the shed swings uncontrollably. The force of the wind carries both across a short distance before he loses grip and crashes back to the ground.

The video was shared on X by user (@utkarshs88), who described it as “a horrifying moment from Bareilly,” adding that the man was thrown upward by the storm before being slammed back down.

Viewers online have called the visuals deeply disturbing, with many saying it illustrates how dangerously powerful the storm system had become.

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Man identified as local resident

Reports later identified the man as Nanhe, around 50 years old, son of Wahid Ansari and a resident of Village Babiyana. The incident quickly drew concern as the footage circulated widely, turning into one of the most striking symbols of the storm’s intensity.

While the video lasts only a few seconds, it captures the unpredictable and life-threatening conditions residents faced as sudden wind bursts swept through the region.

Storm devastation across Uttar Pradesh

The Bareilly incident occurred during a large-scale weather disturbance that impacted several districts, including Prayagraj, Bhadohi, Fatehpur and Sonbhadra. Extremely strong winds, accompanied by heavy rainfall, uprooted trees, damaged homes, and brought down electricity poles, disrupting daily life across vast areas.

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Initial official figures confirmed 89 deaths and around 53 injuries, with many casualties linked to collapsing structures, falling debris, and lightning strikes.

Government orders emergency response

Following the destruction, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath instructed district magistrates and departmental officials to immediately visit affected regions and oversee relief work. Authorities have been directed to remain on high alert while revenue, agriculture and insurance departments assess damage to property and crops for compensation measures.