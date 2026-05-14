Magistrate Dies Trying To Safeguard Her 3-Yr-Old Son During Deadly Bee Swarm Attack In Zacatecas; Viral Video Gets Applauds For Bravery

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Oyuki Ramírez Burciaga, a magistrate of the Superior Court of Justice of Zacatecas, has died after spending nine days hospitalised following a severe bee swarm attack at the Guadalupe Sports Unit in Mexico. The incident occurred on May 3 and left several people injured.

Authorities confirmed that the judge initially survived the attack and was transported to hospital conscious, but her condition deteriorated due to intense allergic reactions and inflammation caused by multiple stings. She was later placed on life support before passing away this week.

Mother’s instinct: protecting her child first

Witness accounts describe Ramírez Burciaga’s actions during the chaotic moment as courageous. When the swarm suddenly attacked visitors at the sports complex, she reportedly shielded her three-year-old son with a sweatshirt to prevent him from being stung, leaving herself exposed.

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Even while injured, she remained focused on the safety of her child and his elderly father, who was also affected during the incident. Eyewitnesses recalled seeing the magistrate urgently seeking assistance as panic spread through the area.

“She was asking for help and trying to make sure everyone around her was safe.”

Emergency response challenges at the scene

Videos recorded by a family sheltering inside a nearby vehicle captured the frightening scene as people rushed to escape the aggressive swarm. Reports suggest that initial emergency responders lacked specialized protective equipment needed to safely manage the bees, delaying effective intervention.

According to witnesses, Ramírez Burciaga even followed a Civil Protection unit to ensure responders returned properly equipped to handle the emergency.

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Hospitalisation and final battle

The magistrate was among at least seven individuals taken for medical treatment following the attack. Doctors monitored her closely as toxic reactions from the stings caused severe swelling and complications affecting her respiratory system.

Despite medical efforts, her condition worsened over the following days, ultimately leading to her death after more than a week in intensive care.

Mass bee stings can trigger anaphylactic shock, organ failure, or severe inflammatory reactions, especially when victims suffer dozens or hundreds of stings.

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Ramírez Burciaga had served as a judge for only seven months but brought more than two decades of experience within the Judicial Branch of Zacatecas. Before becoming a magistrate, she worked as a drafting secretary and built a reputation for dedication to public service.

Her appointment followed participation in the state’s judicial election process, marking a significant milestone in her professional journey.

Official condolences and public mourning

Following news of her passing, the Judicial Branch of Zacatecas released a statement expressing deep sorrow and extending condolences to her family, friends, and colleagues.

“We regret the irreparable loss of Magistrate Oyuki Ramírez Burciaga and express our solidarity with her loved ones.”

Her death has sparked widespread tributes across Mexico, where many remember her not only for her legal career but also for the bravery she displayed in protecting her child during a life-threatening emergency.