Man Self-Deports Himself Back To India From Canada, Says 'What Good Is Money If Have No One To Spend With' - VIDEO

For years, settling in countries like Canada, the UK, or the US was considered a major life achievement for many Indians. Social media often highlighted the glamorous side of life abroad, international airports, snow-covered streets, better salaries, and a “dream lifestyle.” But now, a growing number of young Indians are opening up about the emotional struggles and loneliness that can come with living far from home.

A recent viral video by a Chennai man named Sudharson has added fuel to this ongoing debate. In the clip, he revealed that he had decided to permanently leave Canada and return to India because the experience had become emotionally exhausting.

“Money means nothing without people around you”

Sharing the video from Chennai, Sudharson said, “What up, guys? I self-deported myself back to India. Yes, what good is money if you don’t got anyone to spend it with? So, this is my first smile after a long time because Canada is one depressing country. Who agrees?"

His emotional statement quickly gained attention online, especially among Indians living overseas who related to the feelings of isolation, long winters, and lack of emotional support.

Sudharson also hinted in earlier videos that he had struggled to find stable work abroad, something many international migrants quietly deal with after moving overseas with high expectations.

Social media divided over his decision

The viral clip sparked intense conversations online, with many users praising his honesty and courage to return home.

One supporter commented, “Very true ! Good luck my friend ! May God be with you ! You will succeed because you have the right attitude."

Another user, who had also returned from Canada, shared a similar experience: “Left canada 2 years ago , cannot be more happier, and those who say there is nothing in India ‘they need to earn first’ , India has everything for everyone , at the end both countries require you to work hard and earn , atleast work hard where you are happy"

For many people, the discussion went beyond money. Several users pointed out that mental health, family connections, and a sense of belonging matter just as much as financial success.

Others defended life abroad

However, not everyone agreed with Sudharson’s perspective. Some users argued that life in developed countries becomes difficult mainly when migrants are financially unstable or expect quick success.

One person wrote, “Depressing if you don’t have the money. But to have the luxury of clean air and abundance of water in Canada, you will have to sacrifice a few things, but kudos to you bro."

Others felt that adapting to immigrant life requires patience and long-term effort. A harsher comment read, “India is more your pace. You didn’t want to work, tried get rich quick schemes, and failed. If you had actually stuck with the jobs you had, you could have made it in Canada. But that kind of life isn’t for everyone. India should be easier for you. Good luck!"

Some even predicted he would eventually move abroad again after spending some time back in India.