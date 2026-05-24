'I Massage His Feet Every Morning': Tejasswi Prakash's Reaction To Desi Bling's Billionaire Tabinda Sanpal's 'Pati Seva' Goes Viral - WATCH

Netflix’s latest reality series, Desi Bling, has exploded across social media for reasons far beyond its luxury lifestyle aesthetics. Set against the glamorous backdrop of Dubai’s elite Indian expat community, the show has triggered heated conversations online over gender roles, marriage dynamics, and the glamorisation of toxic behaviour.

At the centre of the controversy are Dubai-based billionaire couple Tabinda Sanpal and Satish Sanpal, whose relationship has become one of the internet’s most debated topics this week.

Lavish lifestyle meets internet criticism

The seven-episode series follows wealthy Indian expats navigating high society in Dubai. Actors Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundra also appear on the show as they explore relocating to the city and integrating into its elite social circles.

While viewers initially tuned in for luxury fashion, extravagant parties, and glimpses of Dubai’s ultra-rich lifestyle, conversations quickly shifted toward the Sanpals’ marriage.

One of the most viral moments from the opening episode features Tabinda, often called Binda, explaining her daily routine with her husband. She reveals that she massages Satish’s feet every morning because he believes it brings prosperity and blessings into the household.

“Since I am with Satish, I massage his feet every morning. He wakes up like a prince. As a Hindu, he believes that if a wife touches her husband’s feet every morning, toh bahaut Lakshmi aati hai,” she says in the episode.

Another clip that spread rapidly online shows Tabinda trimming Satish’s nails, calling it “a sign of love, respect, and care.” The moment becomes even more awkward when she suggests the same ritual to Tejasswi Prakash, who immediately declines, saying, “I am not doing that.”

Social media calls it “Regressive”

The scenes ignited intense criticism online, with many viewers accusing the show of promoting outdated patriarchal ideals under the guise of luxury and devotion.

Comments across Instagram and X described the dynamic as “regressive,” “misogynistic,” and “painfully cringe.” Several users questioned why such behaviour was being normalised in a modern reality show.

One viral comment read, “‘Pati seva’ in 2026? No matter how rich you are, money can’t buy class, can buy misogyny though.”

The backlash intensified as the series explored Satish’s nightlife and interactions with other women. In one scene, he openly admits he enjoys attention from women and likes dressing sharply because “Acha lagta hai na ladkiya dekhti hain.”

Tabinda’s comments on other women shock viewers

The internet’s outrage escalated further after Tabinda defended her husband’s constant partying and socialising with women during a conversation with friends.

“Satish ko bahaut acha lagta hai ladkiyon ke saath time bitana. I was jealous, but I trust him,” she says.

What truly stunned viewers was her explanation that she only sees a problem if her husband repeatedly spends time with the same woman, suggesting emotional attachment matters more than casual interactions.

Gold, wealth and “gold digger” allegations

As discussions intensified, many social media users began labeling Tabinda a “gold digger,” especially after the show highlighted the couple’s immense wealth.

During the series, Tabinda reveals she owns nearly 40 kilograms of gold, while Satish claims he gifts her an additional 3 kilograms every year during Dhanteras.

Despite the criticism, Satish insists on-screen that Tabinda did not marry him for money or luxury. He maintains that her loyalty and care come from genuine love rather than financial dependence.