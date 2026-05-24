'Stop Running': Woman Alleges Sexual Harassment On Sydney Train, NSW Police Launch Investigation - VIDEO

A woman has come forward alleging she was sexually harassed during a train journey in Sydney, with NSW Police now investigating the incident after receiving a formal complaint and supporting evidence.

The alleged incident reportedly took place on a train travelling between Wynyard and Epping in Sydney’s north-west. According to the woman, she was seated inside a carriage when she felt someone touching her inappropriately multiple times during the trip.

Alleged incident inside train carriage

The woman claimed the unwanted contact happened three separate times, leaving her increasingly uncomfortable and alarmed. After turning around for the third time, she allegedly identified a man sitting directly behind her.

She confronted him inside the carriage, and according to her account, the man repeatedly apologised after being questioned about the alleged behaviour. The situation quickly escalated as the woman decided to follow him into another carriage while attempting to alert railway staff.

Victim used train intercom to seek help

In an effort to get immediate assistance, the woman reportedly used the train’s emergency intercom system to contact transport staff while the train was still in motion. She later attempted to stop the man from leaving at North Strathfield station.

The woman also recorded parts of the confrontation on her mobile phone, including footage captured after both individuals exited the train. She alleged the man attempted to walk away from the scene while she continued filming and following him through the station area.

Videos and photos handed to police

Following the incident, the woman filed an official report with NSW Police and submitted videos and photographs as evidence to assist investigators.

Authorities have not publicly released the identity of the man involved, and no charges have been announced at this stage. Police are expected to review CCTV footage from the train and station as part of the ongoing inquiry.