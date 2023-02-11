Shocking ! Man receives bread packet with live rat trapped inside from Blinkit, company apologises

Food delivery apps have made our lives simpler and hassle-free. You just need to select the products, make a payment, and wait for the order to reach you within minutes. But, one thing is always a concern: the quality of the product.

The image of a live rat trapped inside a packet of bread that has gone viral on social media has made our worst nightmare come true.

The image was shared by Nitin Arora on Twitter on February 3. Nitin Arora took to Twitter to share his awful experience. In the videos and photos shared by him, one can notice a rat moving inside the bread packet.

As per Arora, the incident took place on February 1. "Most unpleasant experience with @letsblinkit , where an alive rat was delivered inside the bread packet ordered on 1.2.23. This is alarming for all of us. If 10 minutes delivery has such baggage, @blinkitcares I would rather wait for a few hours than take such items.#blinkit #zomato," he wrote in the caption.

Most unpleasant experience with @letsblinkit , where alive rat was delivered inside the bread packet ordered on 1.2.23. This is alarming for all of us. If 10 minutes delivery has such baggage, @blinkitcares I would rather wait for a few hours than take such items.#blinkit #zomato pic.twitter.com/RHNOj6tswA — Nitin Arora (@NitinA14261863) February 3, 2023

He even shared a screenshot of his chat with the Blinkit support executive. The company apologised and said that the "concern is genuine."

"Yes, I can see, your concern is genuine. I deeply apologise to you for this issue. We have noted this and will escalate it from our end. Your feedback for this specific incident has been noted and we will surely take corrective measures to improve the same," said the support executive.

Since being shared, his post has shocked many users. "Better late than never. Try to make sure, good and safe delivery," said a person.

"As much as #EnglishOven and #Blinkit need to explain this. I wonder if our food safety authority actually audits these places time to time and checks for "Safety"," commented another user.

"They shall going forward get cats into service for delivery," said a third person.

