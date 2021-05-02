'Man of the hour': Twitterati hail poll strategist Prashant Kishor for his accurate election result predictions

With the Trinamool Congress set to win the West Bengal Assembly election, poll strategist Prashant Kishor is receiving a lot of praise for his accurate election result predictions.

The IPAC founder who had previously worked with Mamata Banerjee and her party in the run-up to the elections had repeatedly predicted the BJP's loss. As a result, he faced tremendous backlash from the party and its supporters over the last few months.

In his tweet, Kishor had predicted that BJP will struggle to cross double digits and TMC will win swiftly. Well, the prediction has come partially true.

Kishor's tweet read, "For all the hype AMPLIFIED by a section of supportive media, in reality BJP will struggle to CROSS DOUBLE DIGITS in West Bengal PS: Please save this tweet and if BJP does any better I must quit this space!" he tweeted on December 21, 2020. This was followed up with infrequent reminders over the next few months, reiterating his earlier prediction.