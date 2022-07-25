Man goes on holiday with wife's face pillow; netizens can't stop laughing

Image credit: Google

A Filipino man came up with a unique idea to ensure that his wife could be on vacation with him, even when she had to cancel their holiday plan at the last moment.

Raymond Fortunado had planned a vacation to Coron. Although, his wife at the last minute a freelance model had to cancel plans. Raymond kept the promise of taking his partner everywhere. He took to Facebook to post a series of romantic vacation photos, in which he is doing touristy things with his beloved's meme-face pillow.

Check the photos here:

Raymond did snorkelling, shopping and even had breakfast with the pillow. He even got the meme-face pillow's temperature checked as per COVID-19 protocols and also requested locals to post with the pillow.

As the pictures went viral in his country, he told in an interview with Inquirer about how he came up with the idea. "I thought of [the idea] because I’m used to being with my wife, and we’re very clingy with each other,” Raymond said.