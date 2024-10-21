Man Feeds Snake With Egg Bigger Than Its Head Using Bare Hand; Netizens React To Viral Video

Video: Snake eats entire egg | X@AMAZlNGNATURE

An undated video showing a person placing an egg in his hand and offering it to a snake has taken the internet by stor. It records the snake fed with an egg bigger than its own head. The viral video captures the reptile easily swallowing the egg despite it being huge, leaving netizens shocked.

Visuals featuring wildlife patterns and habits which don't easily get captured on camera, but when they do they hold the power to take the internet by storm captivating viewers with the remarkable display of nature’s wonders. One such is this video of the snake managing to swallow the egg by itself.

Talking more about the video, let us tell you that it opens by showing a man extending his bare hand towards a snake. It shows him placing an egg on his palm to feed it to the creature. It was clear that the snake was a little tiny to eat the food provided to it, however, it successfully managed to finish its meal without any difficulty.

The video recorded the snake slithering through the surface and the man's hand to gulp its food. The hungry reptile soon grabbed the egg being fed to it by widening its mouth. It opened its mouth too widely to allow the egg enter it. Slowly but efficiently, the snake gulped an egg bigger than its head.

The incident of the snake consuming the larger egg was recently forwarded on X. A page which is known for circulating content related to nature shared this particular footage online earlier this month. Within a few days being posted, the clip has already gone viral and attracted more than six lakh views and hundreds of comments.

Reacting to the viral video, netizens wondered how the snake managed to eat an egg which was bigger than its own head as they found it quite surprising. X was flooded with comments reflecting the general wonder and curiosity sparked by the video. One user wrote asking, "How it is possible," another said, "Nature is awesome".