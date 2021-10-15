Man discovers spider living under his skin for 3 days during vacation

A 21- year old Australian man was on vacation in Bali, Indonesia, when he was bitten by a spider. But it doesn't end here. The spider was said to have burrowed deep into his skin.

Dylan Thomas woke up one morning in shock as he discovered a strange red trail running up his abdomen, which became longer as the day progressed. “It felt like someone had scratched me with the tip of a knife,” he told NT News in Darwin, Australia.

Thomas later went to the hospital, where he was told it was probably an insect bite, something that we all wouldn't even bother much about. But things started to get strange as later that day, Thomas shared another picture on Facebook, this time showing the scar oozing.

Quite strangely, what was suspected to be a normal insect bite, turned out to be a tropical spider the size of a matchstick head that had burrowed into Thomas' skin through the scar from his recent appendix removal.

Here's what he wrote as he posted a picture of his scar on Facebook: “Well after running tests and putting things inside my stomach they finally found out it was a tropical spider that's been living inside of me for the last 3 days, managed to get it out luckily. Haven't felt so violated in my life before! Just glad it's all over.”

