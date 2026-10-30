Man Cuts Birthday Cakes With Sword On Highway In UP's Hapur, 8 Arrested After Video Goes Viral - WATCH | X

A birthday celebration in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur took an alarming turn after a group of youngsters allegedly carried out dangerous stunts on a busy highway. A video of the incident went viral on social media, showing a man cutting five cakes with a sword placed on the bonnet of his car as his friends cheered and celebrated around him.

The incident reportedly took place near Raja Ki Haveli hotel on National Highway 9 (NH-9). The birthday celebrations soon attracted attention online, with several clips from the gathering raising concerns over public safety and traffic violations.

Man Cuts Five Cakes With Sword As Friends Cheer

In one of the videos, the man can be seen standing beside his car and using a sword to slice through five cakes arranged on its bonnet. His friends surround the vehicle, cheering loudly and setting off party poppers to mark the occasion.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The video, which was reportedly uploaded to the man's Instagram account before being deleted, quickly caught the attention of social media users.

Other Videos Show Dangerous Stunts On Highway

The birthday gathering allegedly involved more than just an unusual cake-cutting ceremony. Additional clips from the location showed people performing risky stunts on the highway.

Some individuals were reportedly seen leaning out of the windows of a moving car, while a motorcycle was also used to perform dangerous manoeuvres on the road. Such activities on a busy highway could have endangered not only those involved but also other commuters.

Eight Arrested After Video Goes Viral

Taking cognisance of the viral footage, Babugarh police arrested eight people in connection with the incident. Among those detained was the district president of the Hindu Raksha Dal.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Police also seized the car and motorcycle allegedly used during the celebrations. Hapur Superintendent of Police said the incident came to the authorities' notice after videos surfaced on October 29, following which action was initiated against those involved.

Accused Seen With Folded Hands At Police Station

Following their arrest, videos also surfaced showing the accused at the police station with their hands folded.

The incident has once again drawn attention to reckless behaviour on public roads, particularly celebrations involving weapons, vehicles and dangerous stunts. Highways are meant for the movement of traffic, and such activities can put several lives at risk.