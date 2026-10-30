'Pretty Rough Night': Game Of Thrones Actor Who Played Jaime Lannister Takes Shelter In Kyiv Metro During Russian Air Raid Alert |

A visit to Ukraine gave Game Of Thrones star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau a glimpse into a reality that millions of Ukrainians have been living with for years. The Danish actor spent Wednesday night inside an underground metro station in Kyiv after air raid warnings raised concerns over possible Russian missile and drone strikes.

Coster-Waldau, famous for playing Jaime Lannister in the popular HBO fantasy series, was in the Ukrainian capital as part of his humanitarian work with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP). Instead of spending the night in a hotel, he joined residents who had moved underground to protect themselves from potential attacks.

Actor Shares Glimpse Of Night Spent In Kyiv Metro

The 56-year-old actor gave his Instagram followers a glimpse of the unusual overnight experience through a series of Stories. One of the photographs showed him lying on a temporary cot inside the metro station, dressed in a blue UNDP sweatshirt, khaki trousers and black shoes. His backpack and other belongings were placed nearby.

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau Takes Shelter In Kyiv Metro |

Reflecting on the experience, Coster-Waldau admitted that the night had not been easy.

"Spent the night in the Kyiv Metro. Pretty rough night," he wrote.

However, the actor also pointed out the difference between his temporary experience and the reality faced by people living in the war-affected country. While he could return to his regular life after one night, thousands of Ukrainians have no such choice when air raid warnings are issued.

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"I get to do it one night and tell the tale but there are thousands of Ukrainians it’s a necessity to be safe during the shelling. We need to keep helping the civilians and uphold the rules we all agree on," he added.

He also shared a screenshot showing Kyiv's air raid warnings, which had reportedly remained at red alert levels for three consecutive days between October 27 and 29.

Actor Urges International Community Not To Forget Ukraine

The actor's presence in Ukraine is part of an effort to keep the country's humanitarian challenges in the international spotlight. Speaking in a video shared by Reuters, he stressed that the people of Ukraine continue to need assistance, particularly with winter approaching.

"They're doing amazing but they need help from the international community, especially now that we're getting closer to winter," he said.

His remarks come as civilians continue to deal with the consequences of the prolonged Russian invasion, including the threat of aerial attacks and the need to seek emergency shelter.

From Jaime Lannister To UNDP Goodwill Ambassador

Beyond his acting career, Coster-Waldau has been associated with the United Nations Development Programme since 2016, serving as a Goodwill Ambassador. He has supported several causes through the organisation, including gender equality and climate action.

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The actor became a household name internationally through Game Of Thrones, which ran for eight seasons from 2011 to 2019. His portrayal of Jaime Lannister earned him two Emmy nominations in 2018 and 2019 in the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series category.

His latest visit has offered a personal glimpse into the uncertainty Ukrainian residents face whenever air raid sirens sound across their cities.