Malala Yousafzai spots husband Asser Malik's dirty socks lying on the sofa, here's what happened next

Does life get tricky after marriage? Nobel Prize winner Malala Yousafzai who tied the knot in 2021 recently gave the internet a sneak peek at her household routine. She took to Twitter and shared an instance from her married life and it was about her husband.

Before checking the details of what it's all about, let's ask you this question: What would you do on spotting dirty socks in the living room? Put them for laundry, right? However, that wasn't what Malala Yousafzai did to her husband's dirty socks after she found them lying on the sofa

Malala who is married to Asser Malik, a manager for the Pakistan Cricket Board shared that she threw away Malik's dirty socks in the (rubbish) bin. The internet has found the act to be a savage reply to the husband's habit of placing the filthy clothing around.

Meanwhile, Asser Malik took to Twitter and asked what would netizens do in such a situation. He started a poll to figure out whether the option was a laundry or a dustbin. Having viewed Malala's tweet, the internet replied with an answer to take her side. "Throw them in a bin" attracted majority votes.

What would you do if someone said the socks on the sofa were dirty? #AskingForAFriend — Asser Malik (@MalikAsser) February 4, 2023