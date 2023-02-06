e-Paper Get App
HomeViralMalala Yousafzai spots husband Asser Malik's dirty socks lying on the sofa, here's what happened next

Malala Yousafzai spots husband Asser Malik's dirty socks lying on the sofa, here's what happened next

What would you do on spotting dirty socks in the living room? Put them for laundry, right? However, that wasn't what Malala Yousafzai did to her husband's dirty socks after she found them lying on the sofa

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, February 06, 2023, 01:27 PM IST
article-image
Malala Yousafzai spots husband Asser Malik's dirty socks lying on the sofa, here's what happened next | (Representative image)
Follow us on

Does life get tricky after marriage? Nobel Prize winner Malala Yousafzai who tied the knot in 2021 recently gave the internet a sneak peek at her household routine. She took to Twitter and shared an instance from her married life and it was about her husband.

Before checking the details of what it's all about, let's ask you this question: What would you do on spotting dirty socks in the living room? Put them for laundry, right? However, that wasn't what Malala Yousafzai did to her husband's dirty socks after she found them lying on the sofa

Malala who is married to Asser Malik, a manager for the Pakistan Cricket Board shared that she threw away Malik's dirty socks in the (rubbish) bin. The internet has found the act to be a savage reply to the husband's habit of placing the filthy clothing around.

Meanwhile, Asser Malik took to Twitter and asked what would netizens do in such a situation. He started a poll to figure out whether the option was a laundry or a dustbin. Having viewed Malala's tweet, the internet replied with an answer to take her side. "Throw them in a bin" attracted majority votes.

Check out tweets

Read Also
Netizens flood Twitter with warm wishes as #Malala Yousafzai ties knot in Birmingham
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Malala Yousafzai spots husband Asser Malik's dirty socks lying on the sofa, here's what happened...

Malala Yousafzai spots husband Asser Malik's dirty socks lying on the sofa, here's what happened...

Rose Day or Roz wala day? Best jokes and memes for singles

Rose Day or Roz wala day? Best jokes and memes for singles

Viral Video: Car driver disrespectfully throws cash at female petrol pump staff, leaves her...

Viral Video: Car driver disrespectfully throws cash at female petrol pump staff, leaves her...

2023 goal of Cityflo buses goes viral as the brand desires to drive on the completed 'Kopri Bridge'

2023 goal of Cityflo buses goes viral as the brand desires to drive on the completed 'Kopri Bridge'

WATCH: US Coast Guard's dramatic swim to rescue a boat hit by giant wave goes viral

WATCH: US Coast Guard's dramatic swim to rescue a boat hit by giant wave goes viral