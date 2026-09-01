Maharashtra Woman Runs Marathon In Saree, Barefoot; Plans To Use ₹3,000 Prize Money For Daughters’ Education - VIDEO Wins Praise

Beed Woman Runs Marathon In Saree, Barefoot; Plans To Use ₹3,000 Prize Money For Daughters’ Education |

Beed, Maharashtra: A 47-year-old woman from Maharashtra’s Beed district has emerged as an inspiration after winning a local marathon while running barefoot. Ramabai Ranveer, a resident of Ambajogai, finished first in the Amrit Daud marathon and won ₹3,000 in prize money, which she plans to use to buy books for her daughters.

Ramabai’s victory is especially remarkable because she is not a professional athlete. She works as a cook at an academy in Ambajogai, where she helps support her two daughters as they prepare for their respective careers.

From family struggles to the marathon finish line

Ramabai was left to raise her daughters after her husband died in an accident in Mumbai. Facing financial difficulties, she took up cooking work at an academy so that her children could continue their education.

Her elder daughter, Pooja, studies at the same academy and is preparing for police recruitment. She hopes to become a police officer, while her younger sister is preparing for banking examinations.

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The academy director, impressed by Pooja’s dedication, also waived her fees, providing the family with some much-needed support.

Slippers slipped, but Ramabai kept running

When a local organisation announced the Amrit Daud marathon, Ramabai decided to participate. She arrived wearing a simple saree and slippers, unlike many of the younger runners dressed in sportswear.

Soon after the race began, however, her slippers started slipping. Rather than give up, Ramabai removed them, carried them in her hand and continued running barefoot.

She ran over the cold road and stones while carefully managing her saree and maintaining her pace. Her determination eventually paid off as she overtook the other participants and crossed the finish line in first place.

Spectators cheered and applauded her unusual but inspiring performance.

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‘I could see my daughters’ future while running’

Speaking after her victory, Ramabai said she knew there were many women competing but was determined to win the prize.

“I could see my daughters’ future while running,” she said, explaining her motivation.

She intends to spend the ₹3,000 prize money on books for her daughters.

Adding another memorable chapter to the family’s achievement, Pooja finished second in the same race. She said she had encouraged her mother to participate but did not expect her to win.

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NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar Praises Ramabai

Prasiing Ramabai's win, NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar said, "In a highly inspiring example of what a mother can do for her daughters' future, Ramabai Ranveer from Ambajogai has set an example before society. After losing her husband's support, the 47-year-old Ramabai, who left Nanded for Ambajogai and works as a cook, participated in a local marathon, ran barefoot in a sari, and clinched the first prize of 3,000 rupees. A firm salute to this mother's determination and struggle..!"

For Ramabai, the marathon was more than a race. It was another opportunity to support the dreams of the daughters she has raised through years of hardship and sacrifice.