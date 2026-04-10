Maharashtra Couple Names Baby ‘Virat’ With Dramatic RCB Jersey Reveal; Viral Video Wins Hearts Online

In a beautiful blend of tradition and modern fandom, a couple from Maharashtra turned their son’s naming ceremony into a memorable celebration inspired by cricket. Instead of announcing the baby’s name through customary rituals alone, the parents chose a creative reveal that instantly resonated with cricket lovers.

The special moment gained attention after a video shared on Instagram by Gauri Mahadik captured the unique celebration, quickly winning admiration across social media platforms.

RCB jersey becomes the highlight

Surrounded by family and friends, guests gathered near a flower-decorated stage glowing with warm lights and traditional décor. As anticipation built, the father stepped forward holding a jersey linked to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), while the mother gently held their newborn.

When the jersey was unfolded, it revealed the name “Virat.” The announcement triggered cheers, applause, and emotional reactions from attendees, turning the ceremony into a joyful fusion of culture and cricket passion.

Inspired by cricket icon Virat Kohli

The choice of name reflected the family’s admiration for Indian cricket superstar Virat Kohli, widely regarded as one of the greatest modern-day batsmen. Known for his aggressive playing style, leadership qualities, and unmatched dedication, Kohli has inspired millions of fans across generations.

For many Indians, cricket goes beyond sport, it represents identity, emotion, and shared memories. Naming children after sporting icons has increasingly become a way for fans to celebrate their heroes.

Tradition meets modern celebration

Naming ceremonies in India are typically rooted in religious customs and family rituals. However, younger families are now adding personalised themes that reflect their interests and passions. This ceremony stood out for seamlessly combining cultural heritage with contemporary fan culture.

The baby, dressed in traditional attire, remained peacefully at the centre of attention while his parents proudly shared the meaningful announcement.

Social media reacts with love

Soon after the video surfaced online, users flooded the comment section with praise. Many called it the “most wholesome naming ceremony,” while others admired how creatively the family incorporated their love for cricket into an important life milestone.

The viral moment highlighted how deeply cricket continues to influence everyday life in India, transforming even age-old ceremonies into celebrations of fandom, emotion, and community.