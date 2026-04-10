Canadian MP’s ‘MMIWG2SLGBTQQIA+’ Remark Goes Viral, Elon Musk Reacts; Here’s What The Acronym Means

A speech delivered in Canada’s Parliament has triggered a heated online discussion after a Member of Parliament used a lengthy acronym while addressing violence against Indigenous communities. The clip quickly went viral, with social media users debating both the terminology and the issue it represents.

Viral clip from parliamentary speech gains attention

Canadian MP Leah Gazan became the focus of online conversations after a video from her parliamentary address circulated widely on X (formerly Twitter).

During her remarks, Gazan spoke about funding reductions affecting Indigenous organisations and highlighted ongoing concerns surrounding violence faced by vulnerable groups in Canada. While discussing the issue, she referred to what she described as the “ongoing genocide of MMIWG2SLGBTQQIA+,” a phrase that immediately caught viewers’ attention.

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The unfamiliar acronym prompted confusion among many social media users, leading to widespread commentary and debate.

Social media reacts to complex terminology

The viral clip was shared by an X user who criticised the wording, calling the acronym difficult to understand. Within hours, the video attracted millions of views and thousands of reactions, ranging from humour to criticism.

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Tech billionaire Elon Musk also weighed in, posting brief remarks about the situation that further amplified the discussion online. His comments fuelled additional engagement, with users joking about the length of the acronym and questioning modern political language.

Many posts mocked the phrase as overly complicated, while others argued that the conversation risked distracting from the serious subject being discussed.

What does MMIWG2SLGBTQQIA+ mean?

Amid the online confusion, several users stepped in to clarify the meaning behind the term.

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MMIWG2SLGBTQQIA+ refers to Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls, and Two-Spirit, Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, Questioning, Intersex, and Asexual people. The phrase is connected to Canada’s national efforts to recognise and address violence affecting Indigenous women, girls, and gender-diverse individuals.

The terminology has been used in official reports and action plans examining systemic violence, discrimination, and historical injustices faced by Indigenous communities across the country.

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Background: Canada’s national enquiry

Canada launched a national inquiry into missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls following years of advocacy by families, activists, and community leaders. Investigations found disproportionately high rates of violence against Indigenous women compared to the general population, prompting calls for policy reform and social support initiatives.

Supporters of the terminology argue that inclusive language acknowledges individuals who may also face heightened risks due to gender identity or sexual orientation.