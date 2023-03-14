Maharashtra: 10-year-old boy critical after getting attacked by pig in Gondia, shocking visuals surface | Twitter video screengrab

In a shocking incident emerging from Maharashtra's Gondia district on March 13, a 10-year-old boy playing outside his home was attacked by a pig. The boy has sustained severe injuries and is said to be in a critical condition.

In the video, three children, seemingly between the age group of five and eleven, can be seen playing outside their home in a narrow lane. The two boys and a girl are talking to each other gesturing something about a cricket bat one of them is holding. The boy who gets attacked is seen taking the bat and handing it over to the girl. It is during this moment that the animal comes from behind and for no visible reason attacks the boy. The other two children run into their homes.

Several adults come running as they hear the child cry out loud and the pig leaves the boy and runs away in the direction it came from.

The child who is severely hurt and looks petrified can be seen crying out loud in pain. The man who helped the child lifts him up and runs behind the animal. Several women from the neighbourhood who came out hearing the loud noise accompany the crying boy inside his home.

watch video here:

