Maharajganj Shocker! Young Woman Shows Up With Licensed Double-Barreled Gun At Partawal Police Station - VIDEO

Young Woman Shows Up With Licensed Double-Barreled Gun At Partawal Police Station | X

A family dispute over ancestral land in Dharmouli village took an unexpected turn on Monday when a young woman arrived at the Partawal police post carrying a licensed firearm, leaving police personnel concerned and prompting an immediate intervention.

The incident occurred in the area under the Shyamdeurawan police station. The woman reportedly came to the police post seeking action over an alleged assault linked to an ongoing disagreement within her family over the division of property.

Woman arrives crying, demands justice

According to information available about the incident, the woman reached the Partawal police post at around 2:30 pm on Monday. She was reportedly upset and crying as she approached the police, alleging that she had been assaulted and asking authorities to investigate the matter.

Police personnel attempted to take possession of the firearm because of the potential safety risk. However, the woman initially refused to hand it over and continued insisting that her complaint be taken seriously.

The unusual situation prompted police officials to intervene and prevent the matter from escalating further.

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Dial-112 team joins police response

After information about the incident was received, police personnel and the Dial-112 emergency response team reached the spot. Officers spoke with the woman and eventually managed to calm her down.

She was then seated inside the police post while her relatives were summoned. Once family members arrived, police began gathering information from those involved to establish what had led to the confrontation.

Family land division at centre of dispute

Villagers said the underlying issue appears to be a disagreement over the distribution and ownership of family property.

The young woman was reportedly demanding that a portion of the family's land be transferred in her name. The disagreement over her share allegedly resulted in a confrontation among relatives, with allegations of physical assault also emerging.

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Rather than leaving the matter within the family, the woman subsequently went to the police post carrying the licensed firearm.

Gun registered in relative's name

The firearm reportedly belongs to Ramanand Yadav, a member of the same family. According to the information available, Yadav had previously worked as a security guard at several government banks.

Police are examining how the licensed firearm came to be in the woman's possession and the circumstances in which she brought it to the police post.

Police begin detailed investigation

Authorities are now looking into both aspects of the matter—the alleged assault and the dispute over family land. The circumstances surrounding the firearm are also part of the police inquiry.

Partawal Police Post in-charge Alok Rai said, "The matter involves a family dispute and a land dispute. All aspects are being investigated. Further necessary action will be taken after the investigation."

The police are expected to determine the sequence of events after recording statements and examining the claims made by the family members. Further action will depend on the findings of the investigation.